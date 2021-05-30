Winston-Salem couple lets the shape of their yard dictate their choices

Often times, a well thought out garden can give visitors a particular vibe or feeling upon entering. The warmth of the midday sun, the soothing sound of water or even a specific style of patio furniture can set the mood of a garden. Small design touches can illuminate the heart of the gardener, injecting a touch of character into the natural elements.
Don and LaTonya Sawyer’s Winston-Salem garden is full of such energy — a beautiful mixture of sun and shade, with a delicate nod to the beaches of the North Carolina coast. Even before you walk into their garden, you get a feeling that they have a love for the beach.
LaTonya grew up visiting her aunt in Warsaw, N.C., which is close to the coast. That was when she fell in love with the beach — a place she and Don now love to spend their free time. Their garden is full of subtle coastal elements, including oyster shell paths, drift wood, colored glass and conch shells.
A towering bottle tree is what originally drew me to the Sawyers’ garden, as its cobalt blue glass is visible from the street. After a storm brought down a large poplar tree several years ago in their front yard, they decided to create a bottle tree from the remaining stump. What transpired is an colorful piece of art — a hybrid of the stump and a pressure treated post. Dozens of short- and long-neck blue bottles adorn the stump, along with a few rogue red bottles, too.
Much like the birth of their bottle tree, several other garden details have come into existence because of unforeseen, and often unfortunate circumstances.
“Our yard is a development out of tragedy,” LaTonya said with a laugh. “The walkway came about because we had to get hooked to the city (water), and the septic tank was right there. So as I said, this yard is born out of tragedy.”
The walkway she referenced is the main thoroughfare between the street and the front door of their house. A wide path lined with handsome round stones, this path is paved with oyster shells and large rectangular slate slabs. As LaTonya explained, this path follows a straight line where the water line was buried, a clever and decidedly more beautiful cover up than sowing grass.
The abundant stone that lines this walkway is present throughout all the beds in the Sawyers’ garden. Some are massive and tinged with moss, some are pitted and seem to hold a story, and others are speckled, adding color to seas of green liriope.
“All of the rocks you see, we didn’t buy any of those,” LaTonya said. “Maybe this was the place, when they built the neighborhood, they dumped all the rock. Every time we’d dig, we would find rock.”
The Sawyers’ garden is predominately shady, as the canopy of tall oaks and poplars create a woodland sanctuary outside their front door. Carpets of liriope, ivy and vinca weave among a diverse mixture of hosta and other shady perennials. Azaleas are abundant in this area, softening the under story and helping to balance the linear lines of the tree trunks and the rigid stone.
Color is used very nicely in this shade garden, as subtle pops come from variegated plants, Japanese maples, peonies and the occasional rose bloom.
Perhaps my favorite part of the Sawyers’ garden is the juxtaposition between their shady nooks and the full sun beds which run parallel with the street. The central path connects the two — a drastic change in temperature and plant material in a mere few steps.
These sunny perennial beds are on a slightly steep slope, and at one time were just lawn. This area is yet another example of how this garden was “born out of tragedy.” While mowing this slope several years ago, LaTonya got dizzy and fainted. It was then that Don decided that they should never mow the slope again and instead create garden beds.
“We took out all the grass, we dug it up,” LaTonya said. “We put black plastic down to kill it, it took a year. It’s been a working thing, because I’ve had plants that I have tested that didn’t work — they were supposed to be full-sun plants. Some of them took over.”
Harnessed on one corner by a massive prickly pear cactus, these sunny beds are full of warm color and different textures. Lamb’s ear and sedum hug the steps that Don built into the hillside. Repeat bloomers dianthus, ice plant, guara, roses and salvia are all in glory now — coming on the heels of large patches of candy tuft. Pampas grass and yucca add height and dimension to the space, as well.
One eye-catching piece of art in the Sawyer garden hangs on a wooden privacy fence. This wrought iron piece reminiscent of a full-bellied bodice hangs gracefully in the shade of a pink dogwood. The Sawyers have plans to incorporate plants into the art piece.
“We’re gonna turn it into a floral sculpture,” Don said. “It has the capability to put layers of annuals, navigate through with greenery like potato vine. That’s our next project, to complete the sculpture.”
As with any garden, this garden changes a bit all the time. In the near future, a few large trees will be cut — which will open up more sun for the shadiest parts of the Sawyer garden. This will keep LaTonya on her toes, as she’s used to moving plants if need be. When the water line was installed, she made a whole crew of people wait as she dug up and relocated all of her hosta.
“I’ve grown now to love planting, just to see what I can do,” LaTonya said. “It hasn’t always been a big thing of mine, but I love it now.”
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.