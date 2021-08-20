Housing Authority of the city of High Point celebrates 2021 honorees

HIGH POINT — The Housing Authority of the city of High Point will recognize recipients of the 2021 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award during an induction ceremony Sept. 15.
The ceremony, scheduled for noon at the Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St. in High Point, will also name the recipient of the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship.
The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community.
The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or 2021 high school graduate.
The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of HPHA’s executive roundtable committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.
The 2021 Pillars of Fame recipients are Sarah M. Graham and Brett A. Carter.
Graham is the daughter of Maggie Miller Price and the late Joe F. Miller and resided in Carson Stout Homes from 1982-1988. Graham graduated from High Point University with a bachelor’s degree in human relations. Graham has worked for more than 16 years as a deputy clerk in the Clerk of Courts for the North Carolina Judicial System. She is an educator with Guilford County Schools and a participant of HPU’s Prepared Program.
Carter is the son of Thomas and Cloretta Carter and resided in Juanita Hills and Hickory Chapel Woods from 1973-1978 and 1978-1985, respectively. Carter is a graduate from High Point University with a bachelor’s degree in human relations. He also has a master’s degree in adult education with a concentration in student services from N.C. A&T, and earned a doctorate in higher education administration from UNCG. He has been involved in higher education for more than 29 years. He serves as the associate vice chancellor and dean of students at UNCG.
The 2021 Rising Star Award recipient is Zsi Zsi Beatty, who is the daughter of Lazorus F. Beatty Sr. and Monica C. Glover and a recent graduate of the Middle College at Bennett with a 3.43 grade point average. Beatty plans to attend East Carolina University to study kinesiology.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the ceremony is closed to the public. Visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon to participate virtually.
