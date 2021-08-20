Housing Authority of the city of High Point celebrates 2021 honorees

HIGH POINT — The Housing Authority of the city of High Point will recognize recipients of the 2021 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award during an induction ceremony Sept. 15.

The ceremony, scheduled for noon at the Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St. in High Point, will also name the recipient of the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship.

The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community.

The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or 2021 high school graduate.

The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of HPHA’s executive roundtable committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.

The 2021 Pillars of Fame recipients are Sarah M. Graham and Brett A. Carter.