How to help stray kittens during adopt-a-shelter-cat month this june

For anyone who may find stray kittens, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a new online tool to provide tips.

Hundreds of thousands of homeless kittens are born across the country during kitten season every year, and by using this interactive tool, people can make well-informed decisions about the animals in their care.

Newborn and young kittens, both among the most vulnerable animal populations, are often removed from their environment and unintentionally orphaned by well-meaning community members, but this might not always be the right course of action. For example, some stray kittens may appear to be alone, but the mother cat — who knows exactly what her new litter needs — may be hiding nearby or out getting food.

Not all kittens require the same kind of assistance, and the public can now easily determine the appropriate lifesaving approach, tailored to the individual situation of each kitten, by answering a series of simple questions about how the animals were found and other observations.