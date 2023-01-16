HPU announces community events this spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for a lineup of cultural events. The spring schedule includes a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances.

Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting the community events newsletter at https://engage.highpoint.edu/community-events-newsletter. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live/.

Here are some of the events:

Enjoy the Etienne Charles and Creole Soul concert on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Creole Soul is an expression of Charles’ Afro-Caribbean background, evoking the sounds of the Trinidad Carnival, calypso, folk, and traditional American jazz and R&B styles. Charles is a world-renowned jazz musician, accompanied by his band Creole Soul. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available by visiting https://hpuperformingarts.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200432193.

Artist Talk and Reception at Sechrest Art Gallery on Feb. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event will feature the art installation of Jan-Ru Wan titled “Yearning to Breathe Free.” Their work will be open to the public from Jan. 23 to March 10. This event is free and open to the public.

“Lost Girl,” a theatrical performance by Kimberly Belflower, will take place in the Empty Space Theater. The performances are Feb. 9-11 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The play follows Wendy Darling, long after she returned from Neverland. “Lost Girl” continues the story of author J.M. Barrie’s beloved character, the girl who had to grow up. Wendy decides to return to Neverland to find Peter to reclaim her kiss and move on from her life. On the way there, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone. Find complimentary ticket information by going to www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of associate professor of music, Brian Meixner, presents “Winds Across the World,” on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Find ticket information by going to www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by the department of theater and dance, will be performed March 16 to 18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The spring dance concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Find complimentary ticket information by going to www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

Juror’s Talk at Sechrest Art Gallery on March 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Artifact BOLD 2023 is a national exhibition of graphic design, new media, illustration and the expanded field that will be on HPU’s campus from March 20 to April 14. Join jurors on March 29 as they talk about the exhibit. This event is free and open to the public.

Join the High Point University Jazz Ensemble on April 4 in the Empty Space Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

The HPU Community Orchestra, under the direction of Brian Meixner, presents “A Night at the Movies” on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

HPU’s department of theater and dance offers performances of “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance. The shows are on April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows Henrietta Leavitt, who begins working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900’s, where she finds herself not able to express her own ideas. She instead joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who has little interest in the women’s probing theories. Leavitt finds herself trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of the 19th century astronomer explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Tickets are free and open to the public starting on March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

Mozart’s REQUIEM will be performed by all the HPU choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Marc Ashley Foster, professor of music, will lead the ensembles for the concert. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Meixner, presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.