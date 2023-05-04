High Point University honored outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community during an Honors Day ceremony on April 19.

Current and new members of the Order of the Lighted Lamp, the oldest honor society at HPU, were recognized. Since 1935, the Order has chosen to induct a select number of students based on scholarship, leadership, character and overall service to the university.

Among the awards, four standout students received University Awards for their impressive research, community service, leadership and positive impact. The four outstanding senior awards were presented to the following:

Grace Todd received the University Achievement Award. Todd, a biochemistry major from Johnstown, Ohio, was active in the American Chemical Society, the AXE chemical honor society and Pre-Health Club on campus. She also served as Science Ambassador for the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. While completing a demanding curriculum to earn a B.S. in biochemistry and mastering these difficult subjects, she also enrolled in elective courses she found interesting. Todd completed Departmental Honors in chemistry and conducted multiple years of original research under the mentorship of Dr. Pamela Lundin.

Todd presented her original findings both on and off campus, representing HPU on a national level at the American Chemical Society Conference. Her education and experiences led six medical schools to accept Todd. She plans to attend Ohio University’s Heritage College of Medicine after graduation.

Reyna Alston received the University Service Award. Alston, a music major with a concentration in vocal performance, plans to attend graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for choral conducting.

From Durham, Alston served as music director for three diverse ensembles during her time at HPU: the Genesis Gospel Choir, Petal Points a Capella female ensemble and the HPU Chapel and Religious Life services. She was also a member of the HPU Percussion Band. Last year Reyna wrote and conducted two pieces for university ensembles, “The Calm & the Storm” for the HPU Wind Ensemble and a vocal jazz arrangement of “The Lord's Prayer” for the HPU Chamber Singers. These are impressive achievements for an undergraduate student, and her professors and advisors were struck by the depth of musicality and sophistication in both pieces. Her third composition for the HPU Chamber Singers premiered this spring. Alston is admired by peers and faculty alike for her leadership abilities, achievements and service to the music department and university.

Marlo Hemerson received the University Leadership Award. During her time at HPU, Hemerson served as president of the Natural Science Fellows, the Wanek School of Natural Sciences Student Advisory Board, the Pre-Medical Society and Neuroscience Club. She was the first student nominated to the Wanek School of Natural Sciences Advisory Board, a group of six students who report directly to the dean and act as liaisons between the dean and students. She held leadership positions in several clubs including the American Chemical Society, Pre-Health Club, Physics Club, Bio Club and Philosophy Club. She also was an IMPULSE manuscript reviewer.

From Parker, Colorado, Hemerson has a 3.98 GPA and will graduate with a B.S. in neuroscience and a B.A. in chemistry. While at the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, she contributed heavily to research, peer learning as a regular tutor every semester and to the student clubs that organize resources for high performing pre-med science students.

Rafik Tarbari received the University Citizenship Award. As a computer science major with a concentration in cybersecurity from West Africa, Tarbari held leadership roles during his time at HPU. He served as the communications chair of the Global Student Association, a communication and office support specialist at the Student Support Association, an interlibrary loan assistant and math tutor.

Tarbari was an active participant in the Cybersecurity Club while at HPU. He was able to work with Apple Computer Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, and HPU’s Innovator in Residence on the Woz Project. Tarbari also was recognized by the Computer Science department for his participation in a cybersecurity competition, the Tracer Forensic Incidence Response exercise led by Sandia National Lab. After graduation, he plans to return home to reconnect with loved ones he has been away from for five years. His options include pursuing a job in cybersecurity or a master’s in that field or business to invest in his passion for entrepreneurship.