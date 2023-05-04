High Point University honored outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community during the Honors Day Ceremony on April 19. Among these awards, several students were named Extraordinary Leaders and recognized for their excellence and service performed inside and outside the classroom.

Extraordinary Leaders are nominated by faculty, staff and fellow students for striving to make a difference in the larger community. These students lead by example, have a high regard for academic endeavors and are committed to improving the community at large.

HPU’s 2022-2023 Extraordinary Leaders are:

Braeden Boyle, a junior business administration major, is heavily involved in Greek life on campus. He is president of the Interfraternity Council, a brother of Beta Theta Pi and a member of the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society. Boyle is also a resident assistant for Greek Village. He dedicates time to his service with the Student Government Association, where he serves as an associate chief justice. Boyle is also a student justice with the Office of Student Conduct.

Lizzy Eisenhardt, a senior sports management major, served as the student body president for the Student Government Association, where she learned about the importance of her leadership on others as well as the university. She worked hard to make sure that students’ voices are heard. Eisenhardt is also a member of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Student Advisory Board and the Sport Management Association. She is a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha and a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Order of Omega Greek Honor Society and the club field hockey team.

Nick Greiner is a senior with a major in computer science and a concentration in cybersecurity. Greiner served as the vice president of technology for the Student Government Association and was the vice president of the Computer Science Society during his junior year. He has been involved in residence life since his freshman year and served as the assistant resident director of the Finch, Millis and Wilson communities this year. Greiner has dedicated four years to club sports and served as captain of the varsity club rowing team. Greiner is also a Leadership Fellow and Presidential Scholar.

Megan Hovey is a junior sports media major with a minor in social media marketing. Hovey is a university ambassador captain, a Communications Fellow, a marketing intern with HPU Athletics and a supplemental instructor for drone piloting certification classes. Hovey is a sister of Alpha Chi Omega, where she has held several marketing roles. In addition, she is also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, the professional business fraternity, where she previously served as the vice president of marketing. Hovey is a founding member of HYPE, which is a student-run full-service creative agency.

Nyila Johnson, a junior entrepreneurship major, serves as the president of the Volunteer Center and is a student employee with the Community Center for Community Engagement. Johnson is committed to making an impact both on campus and in the High Point community and in constantly discovering ways to improve the world. She is involved in HPU’s marching band as a drum major. Johnson serves on the VOICE Student Advisory Board, which is dedicated to shaping and impacting campus culture by celebrating diversity and committing to a just and inclusive campus. She is also a member of the Student Leaders Council, a library assistant and has been named to the Dean’s List.

Corrina Joyner is a junior journalism major. She is the president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the president of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and a member of the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society. In her leadership positions, Joyner helps amplify voices and encourages her chapter to speak up for themselves, even in uncomfortable situations. She is also involved in the Diversity Mentorship Program, serves as HPU Vision’s director of entertainment and has been named to the Dean’s List.

John W. Liebkemann is a junior business administration major with minors in Spanish, political science and marketing. Liebkemann serves as the vice president of administration of Alpha Kappa Psi professional business fraternity, and he is the secretary of the Board of Stewards. He is a talented singer and is the religious life counselor for the chapel choir. Liebkemann also held a leadership position with the Latin American Student Organization, where he was the vice president of administration. He is a Presidential Scholar and members of Alpha Lambda Delta and Delta Mu Delta Honor Societies.

John Pallaria is a senior business administration major. During his time at HPU, Pallaria served as the assistant resident director for Greek Village, supporting the students in the community through the challenges they face in their residential life. He is also a founding father of Delta Chi. Pallaria was named to the Dean’s List for his outstanding academic achievement and has been recognized as a member of the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society.

Jake Pardi is a senior with majors in finance and sales. During Pardi’s sophomore year, he rushed Alpha Kappa Psi, the professional business fraternity, which led to many opportunities, including representing the club as a senator. Pardi served two terms as the Student Government Association treasurer while continuing his involvement in Alpha Kappa Psi in a leadership role. Jake is also a university ambassador, a finance tutor and a member of the club golf team. Academically, Pardi is a Presidential Scholar, a Business Fellow and was named to the Dean’s List.

Ryan Polidoro is a junior marketing major with a minor in event management. While at HPU, Polidoro has dedicated himself to university events. He is the president of the Campus Activities Team and has worked for University Events, the Office of Student Life and Undergraduate Admissions. Polidoro helps create opportunities for students to get involved and engaged on campus. He is also an office assistant for the Office of Student Engagement. Polidoro is a High Point Scholars recipient, a Business Fellow and has been named to the Dean’s List.