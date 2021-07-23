HPU students and faculty conduct summer research

High Point University’s campus is bustling this summer as faculty and students collaborate in three summer research programs.
Students from all academic schools are participating in three programs that students applied for during the spring semester. The programs are SuRPS (Summer Research Programs in the Sciences), SuRI (Summer Research Institute) and SuRF (Summer Research Fellowship).
Summer Research Programs in the Sciences (SuRPS)This is the first year summer research is taking place inside the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, which opened in fall OF 2019. The research program was paused in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. Brian Augustine, chairman of the department of chemistry and director of SuRPS, says faculty and students are excited to utilize the equipment, lab space and classrooms.
Their projects include studying star systems in a project funded by NASA, testing different combinations of drugs on bacteria growth and reproducing different minute films of certain polymers.
Summer Research Fellowship (SuRF)Matthew Kuennen, assistant professor of exercise science, is working with two SuRF students in the Congdon School of Health Sciences’ Human Biomechanics and Physiology Lab. Rachael Badaeu, a junior, and Rachel Kowis, a senior, are using a specially designed environmental chamber to determine if people who had COVID-19 respond differently to prolonged work or exercise in hot conditions. There has also been discussion on whether people with certain viral infections are at a greater risk for exertional heatstroke. The blood markers and cardiovascular data that are examined in this study could answer this question.
Summer Research Institute (SuRI)Students from different majors both in and outside of the sciences are taking part in SuRI this summer. Research in this program includes topics from majors in biology, psychology, exercise science, history, gaming, education and communication. Joanne Altman, director of HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works, leads the program to collaborate with students and faculty from a variety of majors.
Aurijit Sarkar, assistant professor in basic pharmaceutical sciences, is working with three students this summer in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy to find ways to target bacterial pathogens to fight off superbugs that are resistant to medicine.
Students in the SuRI program will finish their summer research with an elevator pitch event Thursday, July 29, to engage in conversation with faculty and staff to share their research.