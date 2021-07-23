HPU students and faculty conduct summer research

High Point University’s campus is bustling this summer as faculty and students collaborate in three summer research programs.

Students from all academic schools are participating in three programs that students applied for during the spring semester. The programs are SuRPS (Summer Research Programs in the Sciences), SuRI (Summer Research Institute) and SuRF (Summer Research Fellowship).

Summer Research Programs in the Sciences (SuRPS)This is the first year summer research is taking place inside the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, which opened in fall OF 2019. The research program was paused in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. Brian Augustine, chairman of the department of chemistry and director of SuRPS, says faculty and students are excited to utilize the equipment, lab space and classrooms.

Their projects include studying star systems in a project funded by NASA, testing different combinations of drugs on bacteria growth and reproducing different minute films of certain polymers.