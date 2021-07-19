Human Relations Commission leads housing security workshop series

Starting Thursday, July 22, the High Point Human Relations Commission will host a series of four housing security workshops via Zoom to evaluate the feasibility of the City of High Point becoming a Fair Housing Assistance Program).

FHAPs, under oversight from the federal Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, implement federally equivalent fair housing laws to protect people from discrimination when renting or buying a home, securing a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities. Additionally, FHAP programs offer local access to fair housing resources, such as additional outreach, enforcement, education and training.

These workshops, led by subject experts, will bring together commissioners, realtors, landlords and local leaders to discuss all aspects of FHAP operation and certification, ultimately producing a recommendation to City Council.

High Point City Council approved the commission’s 2021 workplan item to investigate FHAP certification in response to concerns that not having a local FHAP creates inequitable barriers for residents.

Currently, High Point residents who experience discrimination in housing may submit a complaint to the NC Human Relations Commission in Raleigh.