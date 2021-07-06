 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human Rights Commission hosts monthly meeting online Thursday, July 8
0 Comments

Human Rights Commission hosts monthly meeting online Thursday, July 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The City’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/n3t6mw6e. The meeting ID is 939 8630 5965 and the passcode is 198583. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Human rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Two simple and refreshing watermelon recipes for summer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's your TV dad?
Lifestyles

Who's your TV dad?

  • Updated

With Father's Day closing in, we wondered which TV dad most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your dad reacts, or would have reacted, to such situations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News