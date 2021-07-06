Human Rights Commission hosts monthly meeting online Thursday, July 8

The City’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/n3t6mw6e. The meeting ID is 939 8630 5965 and the passcode is 198583. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
Human rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. For more information, call 336-373-2038.
