I Am A Queen to Host 12th Annual Ultimate Christmas Adoption in Greensboro

I Am A Queen is hosting the 12th Annual Ultimate Christmas Adoption Donor Drop Off on Saturday, Dec. 11. The purpose of this event is to provide holiday cheer to families and senior citizens in the Triad who are having a difficult time financially paying for Christmas. The program also provides a holiday food box to selected families and Christmas stockings to senior citizens.

Donors are encouraged to visit http://www.iamaqueen.org to select a child’s wish list, sponsor a holiday food box or a Christmas stocking.

All donors are asked to drop off unwrapped gifts at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. If donors would like to donate funds towards a child's wish list, the lists are valued between $75 to $100 for each child. Funds can be donated at http://www.iamaqueen.org.

All families and senior citizens have been pre-selected, interviewed and registered for I Am A Queen’s Ultimate Christmas Adoption.

For any donors who would like to donate additional toys, drop off toys through Dec. 10 at Create Me, 2507 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

For information, visit www.iamaqueen.org or call 336-638-1315.