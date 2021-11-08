Inaugural Drive FORE The Troops charity golf event set for Nov. 11-12

The inaugural Drive FORE The Troops charity golf event will be held on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, at the Sedgefield Country Club and The Cardinal by Pete Dye, both in Greensboro. Net proceeds from this year’s event will support the programs and services of the USO – North Carolina.

A field of 124 golfers will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the Wyndham Championship, at 11 a.m. on Veteran’s Day after a brief color guard ceremony and singing of the national anthem. A reception, dinner and live auction will be held at Sedgefield at the conclusion of the first day of golf. The action will move to The Cardinal by Pete Dye the following morning with an 11 a.m. tee off, followed by dinner and an awards ceremony.

Event hosts are Darrin and Christine Anderson, who founded Drive FORE The Troops as a nonprofit organization to support active duty members and veterans of the U.S. armed forces and their families. Both Darrin and Chris graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served honorably in the U.S. Army. Darrin is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm and currently serves on the Board of directors of the USO, southeast region.

Darrin is also CEO of the Winston-Salem-based Cook & Boardman Group.