International Advisory Committee holds monthly meeting online Thursday, Jan. 20

The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96192387706#success using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the U.S. and who represent Greensboro's diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.