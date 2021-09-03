Is adult softball a hit with you? Register now to play in High Point leagues

HIGH POINT — While looking ahead to fall programs and events, there are still plenty of warm weather and outdoor activities to enjoy.

The staff at High Point Parks and Recreation invites residents to spend these late summer days participating in the many of the department’s “Play, Learn and Enjoy” programs.

Adult softball league

Registration for the adult softball league is extended through Sept. 3, with games running from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until Oct. 28. This league offers eight to 10 games in men’s and coed divisions; cost is $400 per team. Call the athletics office at 336-883-3480 or email Tyler Cole at tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov for more information.

Big Three Challenger Flag Football League

In partnership with the Carolina Panthers, the parks and recreation department is offering the Big Three Challenger Flag Football League for interested athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will learn flag football skills and compete against local teams Sept. 13-Oct. 14. For more information about this free program, call 336-883-3477.

Try Tennis