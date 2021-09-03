Is adult softball a hit with you? Register now to play in High Point leagues

HIGH POINT — While looking ahead to fall programs and events, there are still plenty of warm weather and outdoor activities to enjoy.
The staff at High Point Parks and Recreation invites residents to spend these late summer days participating in the many of the department’s “Play, Learn and Enjoy” programs.
Adult softball league
Registration for the adult softball league is extended through Sept. 3, with games running from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until Oct. 28. This league offers eight to 10 games in men’s and coed divisions; cost is $400 per team. Call the athletics office at 336-883-3480 or email Tyler Cole at tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov for more information.
Big Three Challenger Flag Football League
In partnership with the Carolina Panthers, the parks and recreation department is offering the Big Three Challenger Flag Football League for interested athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will learn flag football skills and compete against local teams Sept. 13-Oct. 14. For more information about this free program, call 336-883-3477.
Try Tennis
Sponsored by N.C. Tennis and GRETA, the free Try Tennis program gives adults (ages 18+) the opportunity to learn game technique, skills, scoring and etiquette from a local tennis pro. Participants will receive a new racquet, towels and four hours of on-court instruction from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13-Oct. 4, at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). Register at www.TryTennis.net or www.GRETANC.com; call Deep River at 336-883-3407 to learn more.
Holiday Parade of Boats
High Point Parks and Recreation is taking registration for watercraft to participate in a Holiday Parade of Boats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be several categories of competition, and prizes will be awarded. Call 336-883-3494 for additional information.
Body Boost
Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.) will offer a series of Body Boost classes for people ages 30 to 50 from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 6. This class provides a workout focused on strength training and cardio and is taught by a certified personal trainer. Cost is $5 per class, $20 for five classes and $60 for 20 classes. To register, call 336-883-3407.
Morehead Basketball Academy
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) has openings in its Morehead Basketball Academy, a coed, after school program (grades K–5) focused on developing skills in young basketball players through various competitive and educational activities. Led by experienced AAU and high school basketball coaches, participants will perform basketball drills, compete in pick-up games, receive one-on-one training on the Dr. Dish Shooting Machine, play in NBA 2K tournaments, watch game film and read about basketball teams and players. Transportation is provided to Morehead Recreation Center from Fairview, Parkview and Kirkman Park elementary schools; drop-offs are accepted from other schools. Cost is $80 per child, per month.
Southside fitness rooms
Southside Fitness Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) offers one-hour visits to its newly renovated fitness center and cardio room from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The facility features an elliptical machine, treadmill, stationary bike, spin bikes, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights and Smith bench press machine for $2 per visit or $10 for a monthly pass. Call 336-883-3504 for details.
After school programs
It’s not too late to register for High Point Parks and Recreation’s after school programs at Allen Jay and Oakview recreation centers. There is a variety of activities including gym games, arts and crafts, outside play, and other planned activities. Transportation is provided to the recreation centers from select schools; lists are available at highpointnc.gov/pr. Drop-offs are accepted from other schools. Cost is $125 per child, per month.
These programs follow the Guilford County Schools calendar, including weather-related closures. Space is limited; register at highpointnc.gov/pr or call the center in which you are interested.
Denim and Diamonds
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) will host its Denim and Diamonds program “Let’s Race” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Children ages 5-12 will build and decorate a race car to compete against other families, while enjoying light snacks and taking photos with racing-themed props. The $12 per person fee includes one child and up to two adults; admission for each additional child is $3.
Register in advance online or by calling 336-883-3508.
Senior center
The Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center is again offering in-person programming at its new location at 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point.
Senior Play Day
Celebrating National Senior Center Month in September, the Culler Center will host a Senior Play Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Registration is required for this free event, which will offer a variety of games and light refreshments provided by Health Team Advantage. Call 336-883-3584 for details.
Stability training
Stability training will be offered for adults “age 50 and better” from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 7. The free class is designed to help participants become stronger and improve balance, with specific exercises that focus on the upper body, core and lower body. Register in advance by calling 336-883-3584.
Paddleboard classes
The last Basic Standup Paddleboard class for the season will be offered for ages 15 and older at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point) from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18. This introductory course provides one hour of learning the basics with an experienced instructor, plus 30 minutes with the equipment to play and have fun on your own. Participants must be able to swim. Cost is $25 per person.
A slightly longer and more advanced paddleboarding course will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Participants must be able to swim. This class is for adults ages 18 and older; cost is $35 per person.
On Sept. 18, adults ages 18 and up can also join try standup paddleboarding after dark. Soft lighting mounted on the board makes the water glow. The event starts at 7:15 p.m. Leisurely paddle for about two hours, taking several breaks. Cost is $45 per person. Prior paddling experience is recommended.
Call 336-883-3494 to register in advance and to learn about future sunset paddles.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.