Joseph Barnes to speak at 2021 Pillars of Fame/Rising Star ceremony on Sept. 15

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point has announced that Joseph Barnes will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 Pillars of Fame/Rising Star ceremony at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green Drive, High Point.

Barnes was recently promoted to the vice president of resource development at the United Way of Greater High Point.

Marcus Riley of “Marcus My Way” will provide a special musical performance at the ceremony. Riley is a guitarist hailing from Bay Shore, New York.

Sarah M. Graham, Brett Carter and Zsi Zsi Beatty will be honored for their outstanding achievements. The third recipient of the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship will be announced as well.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony is closed to the public. Visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon to participate in the live stream of the ceremony.

As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, everyone is encouraged to drop off school supply donations for local youth at the HPHA located at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.