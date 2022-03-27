Joyce Richman: Adult children need to step into their own lives, and parents need to let them

Worried parents and grandparents are reaching out, wanting to send their somewhat grown children my way so I can assure them a future of security and happiness. It’s not clear whose happiness and security they are hoping to secure, but their concern is crystal clear.

Discouraged parents and grandparents are reaching out, wanting to send their almost grown children my way hoping I will focus their efforts, even if that means settling for something less than good enough. It’s not clear who is expected to do the settling. But I understand their concern, I really do.

And there are still other well intended grandparents and parents who ask me to please, please call their seemingly wayward grown children and strongly encourage them to accept my help, so that I might provide them the assistance “they desperately need.” I’m hearing all kinds of desperation in those calls.

Who are the desperate, discouraged, worried who need focus and clarity, and are willing to settle for less than good enough? Those who are calling? Or their grown children?

It depends, doesn’t it?

Experience tells us that positive change occurs when all those involved are ready to do the real work of figuring out the role each are playing in their family’s conundrum. Only then can they begin to get out of each other’s way so that everyone can move forward. When that happens, they open themselves to better outcomes than they might have imagined.

What does “ready to do the real work” mean? When parents of each generation agonize about the direction, or lack thereof, that a family member is taking, it’s likely that family conversations have turned into diatribes; that whispered conversations behind closed doors are about the person just outside that door; that no one dares speak of what everyone knows must be spoken. The real work begins with figuring out what the problem really is, whose job it is to solve it, and what steps must be taken to do just that.

And it often begins with clarifying boundaries. If you have a grown child living in your home because they 1. Don’t have a job, 2. Aren’t looking for one or 3. Aren’t earning enough to leave and you want them out, it’s your job to set a date for their exit. If you aren’t going to pay their rent to live somewhere else, you’ll need to say so. They’re adults. It’s their problem to solve. Tough love? You bet.

They have boundaries, too. Whatever your opinion about your grown kid’s choices, no matter how right you think you are, it’s their choice, their life, their consequences. Tough love goes both ways.

Unpack the problem and solve for its parts. Own your role in the parts you play. If you are the rule breaker, bill payer, peace-at-any-price maker and it’s not working for you or anyone, stop playing those roles.

If you don’t know the role to start playing, ask those grown kids. And ask what good it will do. You may be surprised to hear that it’s what you’ve all wanted, all along.

Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.

