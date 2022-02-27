Joyce Richman: Burnout is real and can lead workers to find better jobs

Said differently, when at work, you’re distracted by a variety of workday challenges that keep you from considering how much you actually want to be at that company, doing that job. Whether from need, habit or commitment, you’re just doing it. If you’re working from home and have school-age children learning from home, your day job can morph into a day and night job, especially so if you’ve been your kids’ IT manager, teacher, as well as parent. Little wonder that you’re exhausted, stressed, frustrated, possibly ill or caring for those who are.

No wonder millions across the country have said, “I’m done” and want a safe and ethical workplace that values who you are, what you contribute, compensates you fairly, honors work life balance and treats you with respect. Yes, you deserve that.

So word of caution: If you choose to leave your job, do your homework before you accept another, no matter how appealing that offer sounds. Be sure that what appears to be a healthy haven, full of promise and goodwill is as advertised. Take the time it takes to learn about the culture of the place that beckons you with more money and better hours.