Joyce Richman: Burnout is real and can lead workers to find better jobs

Before there was COVID-19, there was burnout, and those suffering from it had plenty of questions they wanted answered.
What is burnout? What are its causes? Its symptoms? Is there a cure? Can you avoid it? Is anyone immune from it? Are certain careers more vulnerable than others? Are certain people more vulnerable than others?
Now, there are more answers than questions. Just ask the millions who have decided that whatever the heck it is, they aren’t waiting around for some expert to define it or save them from it. They’re saving themselves, or at least trying to. Before we talk about how they’re doing that, let’s define the issue for the fortunate few who haven’t been part of The Big Quit.
What is burnout?
The most common definition describes burnout as a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress, commonly associated with work and workplace issues. As multi-layered as that might appear, it’s even more so when we extend that definition to include stressors associated with or intensified by parenting, caretaking, separating, job loss, substance abuse and alcohol abuse.
What you might have endured before COVID has put you over the top during COVID. If you’re among the working-from-home, you’ve had time to think about thinking because you’re working away from the distractions of working. If you’re front-line workers (and we are indebted to you) you’re exhausted from the unrelenting and contradictory demands of a public that’s, yes, burned out.
Said differently, when at work, you’re distracted by a variety of workday challenges that keep you from considering how much you actually want to be at that company, doing that job. Whether from need, habit or commitment, you’re just doing it. If you’re working from home and have school-age children learning from home, your day job can morph into a day and night job, especially so if you’ve been your kids’ IT manager, teacher, as well as parent. Little wonder that you’re exhausted, stressed, frustrated, possibly ill or caring for those who are.
No wonder millions across the country have said, “I’m done” and want a safe and ethical workplace that values who you are, what you contribute, compensates you fairly, honors work life balance and treats you with respect. Yes, you deserve that.
So word of caution: If you choose to leave your job, do your homework before you accept another, no matter how appealing that offer sounds. Be sure that what appears to be a healthy haven, full of promise and goodwill is as advertised. Take the time it takes to learn about the culture of the place that beckons you with more money and better hours.
Connect with individuals who are employed there and ask them to describe what works and what could work better. Who gets promoted and who gets overlooked? Who does the work and who delegates the work to others? Who leaves, who stays? What are the company’s values and who lives them and who doesn’t?
The more you know, the better decision you’ll make. You deserve that, too.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
