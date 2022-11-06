Joyce Richman: Confidence, self-esteem can help in your job hunt

Good grief. It’s the beginning of November, and you’ve not started that job hunt you’ve been promising yourself for over a year. You’re either missing something or stuck behind something or you’d be on your way.

Most likely, what you’re missing is confidence, and what you’re stuck behind is self-esteem. You’ll need both to have the energy, enthusiasm and optimism to launch a successful search.

If that’s the funk you’re in, then reclaiming who you are and what you do best is job one. Reset.

Rather than let doubt define you, reach out to those with whom you have worked in the past, and ask what they valued most about you, what they believe you did best, and how those strengths made a difference where you worked and for the people with whom you worked. Ask. Listen. Take notes so you don’t forget. Those notes will be your essential guide to the job you deserve to have.

Once you have these basics squared away, get ready to answer the open-ended questions you’re sure to be asked wherever you interview: “Tell me about yourself,” “What are your strengths?,” “What are your weaknesses?,” “What do you know about us?,” “Why do you want to work for us?” Your responses should be honest, straightforward and succinct. They should include success stories that are relevant and illustrative of challenges you’ve overcome that confront the company where you are applying and the role you’ll be playing.

Prospective employers seeking new hires have their own problems to solve and need the right people to solve them. When you make a case for being that person, you have a fighting chance at getting hired.

Yet to make your case, you need to ask what those challenges are, what’s driving them, what resources are in place to resolve them, and what role you’ll be expected to play in their resolution. Are you the right person for that job and do you want to be? If so, go for it. If not, keep looking.

Then there’s this: Interviewers reveal too little, and applicants hesitate too much. Both oversell their respective strong suits, and neither are sufficiently honest about their shortcomings. Rather than make time to trust one another (that’s on you, interviewers), both sides are guarded and in a rush. As a result, and way too often, employers hire the wrong people, and people join the wrong companies.

Little wonder turnover is as high as it is. More time and candor on both sides would help, would give each an opportunity to showcase what’s working and to determine if an applicant’s strengths can, in fact, make a difference, given the challenges to be met and overcome.

Get out there. Contact people with whom you have common values, common strengths, tell them why you’re in the market. Ask them who else you might call and where you might look.

Keep it simple: You want an opportunity to advance based upon your track record and an opportunity to do what you do best for a company that needs and values what you bring to their table.