Joyce Richman: Five lessons for learning to enjoy your family with an open heart

Editor’s note: Reprinted from News & Record Dec. 30, 2018:

There’s no better time to write New Year’s resolutions than after spending time with family that stepped on your toes after you, surely without intention, stomped theirs.

Holidays bring families together. Grown children join siblings and parents, grandparents, cousins, nephews, uncles and aunts to exchange gifts and talk about good times.

If togetherness lasts long enough, the shared space small enough, the thermostat high enough, memories of not such good times emerge. Uncle Jack’s not so funny, Aunt Penny’s not so sweet, Dad’s practical jokes backfire, Sis’s impractical behaviors misfire, and you get more unsolicited advice than you can stand, even on a good day. Instead of emerging from the season of light and joy with light and joy, you go home with a bad attitude and a vow to never spend holidays with family, no matter how good the food is.

Whoa. Rather than make a promise you’re sure to forget or regret, learn from experience.