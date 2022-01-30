Joyce Richman: Help your child choose a college that fits his or her talents, skills, ambitions

The holiday season is over. College students have gone back to ... wherever, until spring break, dirty clothes or COVID’s third cousin dictates an earlier return. Gone but not forgotten are the frustrations that accompanied their winter homecoming if they acknowledged, not for the first time, they don’t know what to major in; don’t know what good their major will do; wish they never majored in it; and just don’t understand why they have to go to college. Can’t they just live at home ... with you?

If so, what started out as a perfectly good December of seasonal good cheer degenerated into a January of endless discussion by parents and their academically underachieving (albeit beautiful, talented, angelic) children about spending too much time and too much money on a direction that’s looking more like a dead end than a destination.

College seniors, closing in on pay-the-piper time, are getting the message: They’re supposed to do what they were schooled in and make enough money to live on their own, not hunker down in their parent’s basement.

If you hear that commotion, it’s coming from frustrated parents shouting, “No way you’re coming back here to live! Not after what we’ve spent on you!”