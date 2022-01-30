Joyce Richman: Help your child choose a college that fits his or her talents, skills, ambitions

The holiday season is over. College students have gone back to ... wherever, until spring break, dirty clothes or COVID’s third cousin dictates an earlier return. Gone but not forgotten are the frustrations that accompanied their winter homecoming if they acknowledged, not for the first time, they don’t know what to major in; don’t know what good their major will do; wish they never majored in it; and just don’t understand why they have to go to college. Can’t they just live at home ... with you?
If so, what started out as a perfectly good December of seasonal good cheer degenerated into a January of endless discussion by parents and their academically underachieving (albeit beautiful, talented, angelic) children about spending too much time and too much money on a direction that’s looking more like a dead end than a destination.
College seniors, closing in on pay-the-piper time, are getting the message: They’re supposed to do what they were schooled in and make enough money to live on their own, not hunker down in their parent’s basement.
If you hear that commotion, it’s coming from frustrated parents shouting, “No way you’re coming back here to live! Not after what we’ve spent on you!”
If you can relate and are wondering what got you here, think back to those kitchen table conversations when your children said, “My friends are all going to (fill in the blank) so I want to go there, too”; or you said, “Everyone in our family has gone to (fill in the blank), so you will, too”; or “My grandchild will be a doctor or a lawyer, nothing else will do!” or “Just go to a big university. You’ll find someone there to marry”; “Major in business, kid, you’re going to work in the family business.”
As well intended (and gifted) as many of you are, maybe you aren’t terrific at the matching game. Maybe you were picking the right place for the wrong reasons or focused on the wrong place for the wrong reasons. And there are plenty of reasons, although appearances seem to be among the greatest culprits: How will we look to our friends if ... (fill in the blanks).
For some well-meaning (and loving) parents, it’s not about appearances. It’s a desire to overcome a perceived lacking in their children’s personalities and a belief that attending college can change those behaviors, and build those kids up or open them up or settle them down, rather than provide an environment that reinforces what they’ve clearly demonstrated as their natural gifts and preferences.
If your college students are enrolled in the School of Misery, it’s not too late to course correct. And if your high schoolers are involved in college bound decisions, you can help by paying close attention to their interests, talents, attributes. To what’s important to them. To their expectations of self and what they want to achieve. Then look for a school with them, not for them.
Be a resource and sounding board, not the first and last word. It’s the start of your big kids’ career future. Theirs, not yours.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
