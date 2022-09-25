Joyce Richman: If you want a good place to work, choose the right company and be a good worker

Name the business, company, for-profit, nonprofit, big box, little box, school house and household, and those that dwell therein will likely tell you they need more than what they’re getting. They’re tired of being ignored and feeling invisible. They’re tired of being told what to do and not asked for their input as to why they should be doing it.

“Because I said so” and ”because I pay you” don’t justify marginalizing or minimizing an employee’s inherent value or potential for contribution. Not now.

Millennials want more. Gen X and Z’s want more. Yes, boomers want more. More recognition, more inclusion, more opportunity to either share in the creation, development or outcome of what they’ve signed on to doing or to influence the direction, mission and vision of why they should care. And they’re not getting it. That could be why employees are heading for the exits, retiring in place or doing less rather than more.

Whether they’ll find greener pastures is yet to be determined. But they are surely going to try. Organizations are losing talent. And that talent is taking their inventory of acquired knowledge along with them; their collective how-to, what’s required, where to look and who to ask to get the most basic of jobs done competently and on time.

Boomers, who before COVID-19 were planning on working past their customary expiration date, are retiring earlier than their respective companies expected or are prepared. Working remotely reminded them what having a life means, and they’re opting to take advantage of their remaining years to enjoy it.

Gen X’s, millennials and Gen Z’s, despite their generational differences, are on the same page when agreeing that having a purpose-filled life is more important than a career lacking purpose or life. They want to be part of the conversation so they can be part of the solution; they want that proverbial seat at the table, to be recognized and affirmed for contributions that make a difference because they are given opportunities to make a difference.

And here’s the employer’s counterpoint: Expectations as well as obligations cut both ways. When you’re hired to do a job, do it. If you accept their offer, no matter the company’s size, shape or reason for being, you are agreeing that in exchange for the compensation you are accepting, you will give it your best, not your least. You will strive to improve your performance so that you make that difference to the place and people where and to whom you have committed.

Employees, no matter your generation, I’m talking to you.

Take charge of your career. Rather than assume that a business will change its culture to adapt to your needs, look for companies whose values, mission and vision are those you can believe in.

And once there, step up, make a difference, prove your worth, give credit when appropriate and take credit when due. You want a seat at the table? Make your case for why you should be there.

And if you want to address workplace problems, offer well considered workable solutions that benefit everyone.