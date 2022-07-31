Joyce Richman: Jobs often come from the last place you expected

A career-finding story:

It had been a year since my last interview and finally, I snagged one. I was nervous as a cat. Which is ironic because my cat must have picked up on my anxiety. She spent the day running, chasing, zipping, leaping, so when I opened the door to leave she took off like a rocket.

What could I do? She’s my cat. I had to find her and get her back indoors. I was running late so rather than call the interviewer and describe my predicament (what if he hates cats?) I thought it better to try to find her. As luck would have it, I spied her under the tree, oops, under the bush, whoosh, under the porch, where I was finally able to grab her. By this time, my interviewing clothes weren’t as clean, tucked and pressed as I had intended, but, hey, the important thing was I found my cat.

Rather than return home and change clothes (I was really late) my cat and I drove directly to the interview. It was a steaming hot day and we were roasting (my car’s air conditioner wasn’t working, which was why I was wearing shorts and sandals to an interview).

Anyhow, because of the heat, I couldn’t leave my cat locked in the car or with the windows open or in the car with the air conditioner running because the air conditioner didn’t work. See my dilemma? I had to take her to the interview with me. What choice did I have?

The parking lot was a long haul from the building. Given my cat’s proclivities, I didn’t trust her to walk so I carried her, something that thrilled neither of us. When we got to the building I set her down so I could open a door that weighed a ton and entered as a delivery guy was exiting. My cat did a 180-degree turn and followed him back to the parking lot. Another dilemma! Should I follow my cat or announce my arrival to the receptionist? Thinking clearly, I did both. I hollered that I’d be right back because I had to catch my cat.

I ran to the parking lot and got there just in time to see my cat jump into the back of his van as the driver was pulling away. I had to follow them to their next stop so I could retrieve my cat. This time, I had my wits about me. While in hot pursuit, I thought I would call the number emblazoned on the rear of the van and ask the driver to pull over so I could get my cat. Instead, a robot answered and wanted information I didn’t have (like my cat’s tracking number).

After chasing the driver across two counties I finally caught up with him. He was a really nice guy who volunteered at the local Humane Society and was impressed by my tenacity and that of my cat. He suggested I apply for a job with Animal Rescue, which I did.

I am pleased to report that my cat and I have been working there ever since.