Joyce Richman: People who are fired have usually had warning signs

Jill is losing her job. She said she never saw it coming. Her boss said that she didn’t meet expectations. Jill said she didn’t know there were any.
Jack’s not losing his job, it’s getting jerked away. Jack thought he had all the answers. His boss said Jack had answers to all the wrong questions.
The most talented employees may be the last to learn they’re on the endangered list. That is if the most talented are also the most impatient, frustrating, incurious, temperamental, over-bearing of the lot. Yes, they’re given warnings. They just aren’t paying attention. Convinced they’re right, therefore everyone else has to be wrong, they choose to ignore signals that trouble lies ahead. When they finally run into the wall marked, “too late,” they don’t know what hit them.
If you’re among the gifted, talented and intolerant of others, get objective feedback now by asking someone you trust to tell you what you least want to hear.
“What should I be doing more of?” is a good place to start.
“What should I be doing less of” is where the rubber meets the road.
Then ask a few more people. Tell them why you need to hear the truth: Your career depends on it.
Prepare yourself. Once you ask, you’ll get an answer. How you respond to that answer will message the degree to which you are open to hearing what you’ve clearly asked for. If you defend yourself by explaining your actions, you’re demonstrating that you’re closed to perspectives other than your own.
Instead, make a request. “Tell me more. I want to understand.” And as the person explains, listen fully. Then ask again. There’s likely more there, and if you want to get at the core of the issue, don’t just scratch the surface. You want to understand why that behavior, and other behaviors, bother others as much as they do.
Let’s say, just for example, you’re told that ...
“You’re rude!” Hmmm. Is it that you think people are wasting your time with lengthy explanations, so to speed them up, you cut them off? Bad move. If you don’t have time for their thoughts now, give them times when you will. And mean it.
“You always have to be right!” If that’s your attitude, you’re sending a message that everyone else is wrong. If that includes your boss, your co-workers, your family and friends, you’re asking for trouble.
“You’re too impatient!” If you’re connecting dots more quickly than others, it doesn’t mean you’re smarter. It means you’re faster. Slow down and let your colleagues catch up. They have information and insights you need to hear.
Let others know you’re ready to change behaviors by showing that you’re listening and learning. Credit others, invite input and break into a smile. That’ll get their attention.
Above all, be consistent in the positive changes you are making. If you slip up, and you’re going to, acknowledge it, fix it and move on. Over time, you’ll find that inviting, inclusive, respectful attitudes become behaviors that build a more productive, creative working environment for everyone, including you.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.