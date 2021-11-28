Joyce Richman: People who are fired have usually had warning signs

Jill is losing her job. She said she never saw it coming. Her boss said that she didn’t meet expectations. Jill said she didn’t know there were any.

Jack’s not losing his job, it’s getting jerked away. Jack thought he had all the answers. His boss said Jack had answers to all the wrong questions.

The most talented employees may be the last to learn they’re on the endangered list. That is if the most talented are also the most impatient, frustrating, incurious, temperamental, over-bearing of the lot. Yes, they’re given warnings. They just aren’t paying attention. Convinced they’re right, therefore everyone else has to be wrong, they choose to ignore signals that trouble lies ahead. When they finally run into the wall marked, “too late,” they don’t know what hit them.

If you’re among the gifted, talented and intolerant of others, get objective feedback now by asking someone you trust to tell you what you least want to hear.

“What should I be doing more of?” is a good place to start.

“What should I be doing less of” is where the rubber meets the road.

Then ask a few more people. Tell them why you need to hear the truth: Your career depends on it.