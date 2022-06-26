Joyce Richman: Put a positive spin on a negative thought to address it head on

‘Ask me.” “Show me.” “Include me.” “Respect me.” “See me.”

Dare to say what you think.

I’m not suggesting you join the incivility that increasingly surrounds us. I am suggesting you put a positive spin on a negative thought, retain its meaning and send the message you intend. The upshot is, it helps you and others if you are as forthcoming in what you say as in what prompts you to say it.

If you choose to avoid, play nice and pretend your problem makers away, there’s a cost. What price are you willing to pay?

I know I should say something and don’t, so I ruminate and can’t sleep, and all that irritation builds up until it erupts ... and when it does, I sound angry and defensive. Then I’m the bad one, the emotional one, the one who loses it, the one who’s “too sensitive.”

So, don’t. Opt for something far more reasoned and reasonable. Talk about it.

I talk about it to close friends. They agree that my boss is arrogant (insensitive, intimidating, offensive). Talking doesn’t help.

It does if you speak directly to the person triggering that response.

I can’t do that. I’d rather keep it to myself. It’ll go away. Maybe he’ll go away.

Really? How much time do you have? For how long can you continue to feel as you do, day after day, week after week? And what impact is it having on your personal life?

I’m too exhausted to have a personal life. I’m short tempered with my kids, and can’t talk about it with my spouse because he’s mad I’m not doing anything about it. His idea of doing something is looking for another job. What if my boss finds out I’m looking? He’d probably fire me before I’d have time to find another job.

Are you ready to leave your job for another?

It’s tempting. I’m not a quitter but I don’t know how much longer I can stay.

Be the one who chooses if you leave or stay. When you choose, you take charge of your situation. You’ll realize there’s more space between that proverbial rock and hard place than you might imagine.

And yes, it is possible to speak with those you find difficult if you address behavior in terms of the impact it has on you. For example, “When you do X, here’s the impact it has on me. Let’s talk about the outcome you want instead of the result you’re getting.”

You’re not telling the person off, psychoanalyzing them or accusing them of anything. You’re describing specific actions that aren’t working for either of you. Instead, offer options that can get the results you both want. Keep it real and recent. Describe the setting, the situation and impact those negative comments have on you. Then talk about the outcomes both of you want.

If you want to matter, wherever you choose to work, do your homework before signing up. Invest your energy and effort where those who lead and manage have a proven track record including, involving, valuing and respecting their employees.

