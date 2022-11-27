Joyce Richman: Show higher-ups what you're capable of doing if you want to advance

Hugh Doit (not his real name) is a personable, intelligent fellow who should be enjoying a reasonably successful career. He isn’t. He’s blocked by his outdated expectation that others will guide his future and provide the access he needs to reach his goals.

There was a time that his boss, mentors and Human Resources would work with him, charting his course as he worked his way up the corporate ladder.

Today, he’s lucky if he can find a ladder to climb over the barricades to his well-defended boss’s office. Higher-ups are busy keeping their companies on track and respective careers from derailing.

Hugh needs to help himself. So, what’s your story, Hugh?

“I’m a troubleshooter. If you’ve got a problem, I’m the one who solves it. Are your systems chaotic? Are your procedures a mess? I’m the one who streamlines, organizes, expedites and gets you out of the mess you’re in.”

Well said. Anything else?

“I’m the one employees go to when they need something done quickly. I find answers while they’re still defining the problem.”

How does that impact the bottom line?

“It saves the company both time and money.”

Sounds good, Hugh. You cut to the chase and get the job done. You save the company time and money. So, what’s your problem?

“I can do more if they’d just let me. Supervisors are always saying they’re surprised I don’t have a more important job in the company, yet it doesn’t occur to any of them to speak for me or promote me.”

What role do you want to have?

“Operations management. I’m not a visionary, but I take a vision and turn it into a reality. I’m not a theoretician, but I take theory and change it to practical application. I’m good with people, and together we make things happen.”

Where would you like to work?

“I want a company that does what it takes to meet the needs of its customers. I want a company that’s tough when it’s called for and flexible when that’s what’s required. I want a company that treats its employees with dignity.”

You sound like you’ve given this a great deal of thought.

“It’s all I think about.”

Why don’t you tell anyone?

“No one asks. No one’s interested. Everyone’s so focused on themselves, they lose sight of what the company needs to improve.”

Even more reason to get in front of decision-makers and tell your story.

Hugh, you describe your strengths well, you know how to save the company money. Show them you can do even more by assigning you to projects where you can lead and make cost savings happen. Don’t give up on them or yourself until you’ve let them see who you are and what you can do.

And then, if you consistently tell your story and no one listens, if what you value most in a company is valued least by that company, and you haven’t the access to do what takes to be successful, it’s your call. Leave or stay. Choose, Hugh. Do it.

