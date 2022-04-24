Joyce Richman: Specifying what, why and when helps continue work on resolutions

If January is the month of resolution making, April is the month of temperature taking. So let’s do it.

What did you promise to accomplish and how did your wishful thinking turn out? If you’re like most of us, your resolutions were vague enough to give you just enough wiggle room to wait until a time you’ll have time to do those things you really don’t want to do. Bet you didn’t find the time, did you?

If that’s your story, let’s turn those resolutions on their proverbial head and approach change differently. To get you in the mood, what’s the difference between those who wish and those who will? The courage to do something about it.

If you have the courage to do something about it instead of just dream about it, here’s a strategy for success: Begin with the “what” you’re going to do differently. After you’ve clearly stated your what, move to the “why” it’s important enough to commit to doing it. After you nail that one, move to the commitment section of this exercise in self-discipline and state your “by when.”

To get you thinking, here’s an example. What: “I’ll ask more questions than I answer.” Why: I’m a manager. When I’m always the answer person, I end up doing all the work. I make it easy for others to offload accountability and dodge responsibility. When I’m the answer person, I’m not leading, I’m not even managing. I’m sending a consistent message that I know, others don’t, and as a result others won’t. By when: I’ll start this immediately. And I’ll be consistent or I’ll slip back into that habit of having all the answers.

Need another? Here’s one for you. What: “I’ll speak last instead of speaking first.” Why: I’m a supervisor, so when I speak first I shut down other points of view before they’re even offered. When I speak first I’m not giving others time to think through a response. When I speak first I talk before I take time to think. By when: I’ll start this immediately. I’ll learn a lot that I didn’t know; information that I need to know.

Here’s the flip side of the last one: What: I’ll share my thinking before others have to ask. Why: I keep my thoughts to myself because I‘m afraid my opinion won’t be valued, that no one will agree with me. I don’t think fast enough to put my opinion out there. By when: Immediately. To advance, I need to have an opinion and say what it is. To get increases, I need to take more chances. And this will be the biggest chance I’ve taken. If it works, and I know it will, I will be glad that I did.

That’s it. No vague and lofty resolutions. No broken promises. No procrastination. Take the actions that will pay dividends for you and the people with whom you work. Commit to what you need to do more of, less of, or differently, so you can be the person you want to be.

