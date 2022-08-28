Joyce Richman: To prepare for an interview, doing your research is the way to go

If you have an important interview coming up, you want to be ready.

Go to the company’s website; review its history, its product mix, business locations, and if it is global, where its headquarters is located. What’s in the news about them? Why do you want to work for them? Enter the interview as prepared to ask questions as you are ready to respond to those you are asked.

If your interview is in person, confirm where and when, and the name and title of your interviewer. Get there with room to spare. If you’re early, circle the block or stretch your legs. If you’re late, you have no options. Present yourself five to 10 minutes ahead of your scheduled appointment.

If your interview’s online, as screening and first interviews are likely to be, check out the connection with time to spare. Be sure your microphone and camera are working, your lighting is favorable, your clothes are interview ready and your space is free of clutter.

Greet everyone you meet with cordiality. You’re making impressions, you want them to be good ones.

When introduced to interviewers in person, follow their lead: shake hands, fist bump or do neither. And sit when and in the place designated by your host. Resist the urge to rearrange furniture. Stay positive and pleasant. Avoid sharing your perspective on hot topic issues and public personalities. Stay alert. The more comfortable you become, the easier it is to slide down in the chair and slip into negative territory.

Respond to questions as they are asked. Summarize your thoughts, add facts to support or illustrate your assertions. Use numbers to quantify your examples and be prepared to describe the meanings of your word choices (what does “success” mean? What does it mean to be a “strong leader”?) Less is more. If interviewers want you to elaborate, they’ll ask.

Speak in a conversational, yet professional manner. Be ready with answers to the questions you’re most likely to be asked.

“Tell me about yourself.” (Complete this one in a minute or two.)

“Describe your key accomplishments.” (Quantify your most recent.)

“What’s an example of one of the biggest professional mistakes you’ve made?” (Briefly describe what you learned as a result.)

“What are your strengths?” (Be specific.)

“What are your weaknesses?” (A weakness is a strength overdone.)

“Why did you leave your last job?” (Keep it simple.)

“Why are you interested in us?” (You’ll know if you’ve done your homework.)

“Why should we be interested in you?” (They’ll be interested if the problems you solve are those they want solved.)

If you’re concerned that your more mature appearance might be a negative, describe your high energy, goal focus and experience as a team player and team leader. If you’re concerned that your youthful appearance may cause you to be overlooked as not substantive enough, describe (if true) working your way through school, volunteer work, your experience as a team player and team leader.

Worried about salary? Know what a competitive salary is for the work you do, what your current total package is, what you want and what you’re worth.