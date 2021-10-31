Joyce Richman: What you believe about yourself can affect your job search

What are the job hunting stories you’re telling yourself? That you don’t deserve a good job? That you’re not smart enough, not brave enough, not competitive enough? That you aren’t good enough?
Stop getting in your own way, stop undermining your opportunities and start telling yourself you’re plenty good enough. And prove it by reinforcing those words with evidence of the times you’ve been at your best, doing what you do best, working where and with whom you’ve been at your best.
Add verification from the people with whom you’ve worked in the past who can tell you when they’ve seen you at your best; when you added value to projects and benefitted those with whom you worked. Take notes. Add those notes to your self-description because now’s the time to tell the truth to yourself and to those who need to know who you are.
What are the interview stories you’re telling yourself? That the employer will ask questions you can’t answer? The employer will dismiss you without giving you a chance? The employer will fire you before he even hires you?
That’s enough. You know more about yourself and your strengths than anyone else possibly can. If you are seeking positions that match those strengths, you have what it takes to do that job. It’s up to you to answer the interviewer’s questions as you are, not as you wish you were and to make your case honestly and completely. No one else can do that for you.
What are the reference stories you’re telling yourself? That references have it in for you? That they’re deep-sixing your chances? That they’re ignoring your calls for help?
Stop. Back up. And reframe your thinking. Your references should be limited to those who personally know your work product and can attest to your track record of responsibility and accountability. If you sense hesitation in their willingness to serve, address their concerns and get some feedback about why.
It could be something as simple as the person doesn’t know you or your work product well enough to provide a reference. If so, back off. Good references have seen you in action, can speak to your strengths as well as you can, and most importantly, want to. So, never fear your references unless you are unsure how/if they will give positive validation to the quality of your work, your effort, your team play and your accountability. The only way you’ll get that assurance is to ask. I strongly recommend that you do.
What are the stories you’re telling yourself that are keeping you from advancing where you are? That you’re scared of change? Scared of challenge? Scared of having to manage others who might know as much as you? Scared is good. It’s real. It’s honest. But if scared is keeping you stuck then you’re wasting its value.
Scared should motivate you to take action. It should give you the courage to take necessary steps to defeat fear, so that you’re working to do the right thing for you and for the very realistic goals you deserve to achieve.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
