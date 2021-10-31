Joyce Richman: What you believe about yourself can affect your job search

What are the job hunting stories you’re telling yourself? That you don’t deserve a good job? That you’re not smart enough, not brave enough, not competitive enough? That you aren’t good enough?

Stop getting in your own way, stop undermining your opportunities and start telling yourself you’re plenty good enough. And prove it by reinforcing those words with evidence of the times you’ve been at your best, doing what you do best, working where and with whom you’ve been at your best.

Add verification from the people with whom you’ve worked in the past who can tell you when they’ve seen you at your best; when you added value to projects and benefitted those with whom you worked. Take notes. Add those notes to your self-description because now’s the time to tell the truth to yourself and to those who need to know who you are.

What are the interview stories you’re telling yourself? That the employer will ask questions you can’t answer? The employer will dismiss you without giving you a chance? The employer will fire you before he even hires you?