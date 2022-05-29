Joyce Richman: You are in charge of your career; find the company that wants what you want

As the recently resigned ready themselves to re-enter the workplace, many don’t know how or if they’re going to fit into what “next” has in store for them.

“I want to work for a company that cares.” “I want to work where my effort is valued.” “I want to work from home and have a life.” “I want to work where my voice is heard and respected.”

If you’re part of the Great Resignation and your search strategy for the right fit isn’t working, rethink your strategy. Look for companies that have the problems you want to solve, as well as the culture you want to have. Instead of squeezing into jobs that aren’t a fit for who you are, begin with, wait for it ... who you are.

What do you do best and care about most? Your answer sits at the crossroads of values, experience, talent, skills and commitment to achieve.

Interviewers want to know how you can solve their challenges. It’s up to you to learn how they can solve yours. They want to know the problems you’ve solved, how you solved them and the outcome that resulted. You want to know how they lead and manage, what they value, and how they live those values.

It’s critical that you describe, clearly and succinctly, what your strengths are and how you make a difference. If you make your case for what you do best, and that’s what they need most, you’ll get the nod.

If you don’t know where to begin, interviewers won’t take the time or have the patience to pull it out of you. Prepare and practice.

Identify challenges you’ve faced in the past and strategies you’ve used to problem solve your way through them. What part did you play? What did you do? What was the outcome?

Unrelenting change is the constant you’ll find across all organizations. You’ll be asked to provide examples of how you’ve responded to it, how you’ve led through it and what you accomplished as a result.

Personality, attitude, rapport all count. Interviewers are looking for fit, just as you are. So warm up. Get out of your head and focus on the person sitting across from you.

What else should you know?

There’s no perfect organizational structure. It’s a gamble when or whether project teams, cross functional or matrix teams will replace or will be replaced by vertical reporting relationships. What’s important is that you know the structure in which you perform best and the degree to which you need title and authority to lead and manage.

You don’t have to be a tech whiz to compete for non-technical roles, but you should become increasingly tech savvy. At minimum get comfortable with online spreadsheets, interactive presentations, web navigation and video conferencing.

Bottom line, learn where the company is heading and how it intends to get there. Know the part you want to play and the difference you want to make.

Are you in charge of your career? You bet you are. So find what energizes you and fits your values. It doesn’t get much better than that.

