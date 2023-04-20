The Industries of the Blind and Greensboro Lions Club are joining together again this year to sponsor the eighth annual “Swing for Sight” Golf Tournament to be held at Starmount Forest Country Club on June 5 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This annual tournament is the major fundraiser for the Industries of the Blind and Greensboro Lions Club programs that benefit blind and visually impaired residents of the greater Greensboro Community.

Monies raised in the tournament go to support low vision and mobility training at the IOB along with "Kids Sight" vision screening, a program to detect eye problems in pre-school children including lazy eye - the leading cause for blindness in young children. In addition, proceeds from the tournament fund the purchase of white canes, eye care exams and eyeglasses, assistance with eye surgeries, provide educational scholarships for children of visually impaired and help support camp scholarships at Camp Dogwood, a retreat center for the visually impaired on Lake Norman.

There are still openings for both sponsors and golfers for this event. Prizes given to winning teams and individuals exceed $1,000. Cost for golfers is $150 per player which includes a continental breakfast and awards luncheon plus a "Swing for Sight" backpack sewn by the Industries of the Blind filled with sponsor prizes.

To register, send an email to sergiomaturino@yahoo.com. For a sponsor form or information, email Paul Marth at pemarth@att.net.