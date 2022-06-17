Juneteenth Events

GREENSBORO — Many local events are planned this year to mark Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, shortly after the Civil War ended and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that they had finally received their freedom.

Here’s a look at some of the local events:

The Backlash to Freedom: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-18, The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Tour, $5. Shoebox meals, $20 for adults and $10 for children. tinyurl.com/2schh58j.

Juneteenth Celebration: 2 p.m. June 17 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2xtpcbfb and in person at 9:30 a.m. June 20 at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum. With UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College. June 17: “A Sober Conversation About Juneteenth.” Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a conversation about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States. June 20: Will feature speakers from all three schools, including the poetry of Josephus Thompson and performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and A&T’s Jonovan Cooper & That Good Band. Free. www.racialequity.uncg.edu.

The DexBass LIVE Experience: 8-9:30 p.m. June 17, The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Compilation of accomplished artists and musicians sharing their heart and soul through music. $24.99. tinyurl.com/4cerx3n6.

Juneteenth — Second Annual Arts Legacy Awards: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Acknowledges and celebrates the legacy Black artists have made in Greensboro. Honorees: Dance, Eleanor Gwynn — E. Gwynn Dancers; music and film, Rasheem Pugh — Save the Arts Foundation; print media, Terry Watson — HUAMI Magazine; music and storytelling, Logie Meachum; and theater, Cassandra Williams. 336-279-7085.

Juneteenth Uptown Fresh Sneakerball: 8 p.m.-midnight June 17, The Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. Black tie formal event with a twist — wear your favorite sneakers. Music, dancing, fundraising. Go to info@UptownGSO.org or www.uptowngso.org/sneakerball for information. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18, 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

International Civil Rights Center and Museum Event: 12:30-4 p.m. June 18, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Pop-up exhibition of materials related to Juneteenth at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby of the F.W. Woolworth’s Building. At 2:30 p.m., a presentation by professor Will Harris in the second-floor gallery. Will be streamed on the ICRCM YouTube channel. 336-274-9199 or tinyurl.com/2fwz35r3.

Juneteenth — House Music Party: 6 p.m.-midnight June 18, The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Electric Afro centered music. $10-$15. tinyurl.com/mr434fu9.

BeBlack — Juneteenth Cookout: 2-4 p.m. June 18, Social Status, 602 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Juneteenth inspired cookout with hotdogs and Popsicles. 336-379-0060

Celebration: 2-4 p.m. June 18, in and around the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. With Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Greensboro Public Libraries. Free activities, crafts, giveaways, blacksmithing demonstrations, book recommendations and more. 336-362-7112.

Juneteenth Pop Up Event: 2-7 p.m. June 18, Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro. Kid friendly. Shop a Black-owned store, enjoy a drink, hear live poetry and a live DJ. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival — Family Reunion Edition: 5-10 p.m. June 18, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest.

Juneteenth Vendor Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18, Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Celebration: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19, Paul Henry Smith Park, 519 W. Brower Ave., Liberty. Vendors, food, music, games, prizes.

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19, Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Rain or shine. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest.

Juneteenth Celebration: 5-8 p.m. June 19, Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Featuring gospel music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia. 336-703-6400.