GREENSBORO — Many local events are planned this year to mark Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, shortly after the Civil War ended and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that they had finally received their freedom.
Here’s a look at some of the local events:
Juneteenth Talk:
- 6:30 p.m. June 15, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. With Arwin Smallwood, chairman of the history department at N.C. A&T. Free. 336-318-6803.
Greensboro Juneteenth Festival:
- June 15-18. www.juneteenthgso.com.
Celebration of Black Culture:
- 5-7 p.m. June 16, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. Will feature music, dance, poetry, art displays and products sold by Black-owned business vendors. 336-373-3330 or chanel.webster@greensboro-nc.gov.
Juneteenth Celebration:
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17, Eastside Park, 627 Brewer St., Asheboro. Vendors, food and performers. thehopeofeast
- side@gmail.com.
Juneteenth Celebration:
- 1-4 p.m. June 18, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Food trucks, visit with community groups, enjoy family activities and games and experience stage performances. No rain date. www.GrahamRecreation
- AndParks.com.
March:
- 3 p.m. June 19, from Greater St. John’s Baptist Church, 819 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro, to a memorial in front of the Historic Randolph County Courthouse. Flowers will be laid at the base of the memorial to honor those who were enslaved.
Ad-Hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Juneteenth Mixer: 5-7 p.m. June 21, African American Atelier, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Guests will enjoy light refreshments as they network with ACAAD commissioners, explore the art gallery and learn more about the commission’s activities. Register. tinyurl.com/2s4aeyak. 336-373-2038.