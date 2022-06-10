 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneteenth Events

Jade Donnell dances in the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro while being filmed for an online Juneteenth Art Celebration in June 2020.

GREENSBORO — Many local events are planned this year to mark Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.

Here’s a look at some of the local events:

Juneteenth — Celebrating the End of Slavery: 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Randolph County Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. 336-318-6800.

Juneteenth Celebration: 2 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2xtpcbfb and in person at 9:30 a.m. June 20 at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum. With UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College.

June 17: “A Sob

  • er Conversation About Juneteenth.” Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a conversation about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States.
  • June 20: Will feature speakers from all three schools, including the poetry of Josephus Thompson and performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and A&T’s Jonovan Cooper & That Good Band. Free. www.racialequity.uncg.edu.

Juneteenth — Second Annual Arts Legacy Awards: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Acknowledges and celebrates the legacy Black artists have made in Greensboro. Honorees: Dance, Eleanor Gwynn E. Gwynn Dancers; music and film, Rasheem Pugh Save the Arts Foundation; print media, Terry Watson HUAMI Magazine; music and storytelling, Logie Meachum; and theater, Cassandra Williams. 336-279-7085.

Juneteenth Uptown Fresh Sneakerball: 8 p.m.-midnight June 17, The Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. Black tie formal event with a twist wear your favorite sneakers. Music, dancing, fundraising. Go to info@UptownGSO.org or www.uptowngso.org/sneakerball for information. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18, 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

BeBlack — Juneteenth Cookout: 2-4 p.m. June 18, Social Status, 602 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Juneteenth inspired cookout with hotdogs and Popsicles. 336-379-0060

Juneteenth Pop Up Event: 2-7 p.m. June 18, Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro. Kid friendly. Shop a Black owned store, enjoy a drink, hear live poetry and live DJ. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival — Family Reunion Edition: 5-10 p.m. June 18, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest.

Juneteenth Vendor Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18, Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Celebration: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19, Paul Henry Smith Park, 519 W. Brower Ave., Liberty. Vendors, food, music, games, prizes.

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19, Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Rain or shine. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest

