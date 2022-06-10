Juneteenth Events

GREENSBORO — Many local events are planned this year to mark Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.

Here’s a look at some of the local events:

Juneteenth — Celebrating the End of Slavery: 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Randolph County Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. 336-318-6800.

Juneteenth Celebration: 2 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2xtpcbfb and in person at 9:30 a.m. June 20 at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum. With UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College.

June 17: “A Sob

er Conversation About Juneteenth.” Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a conversation about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States.

June 20: Will feature speakers from all three schools, including the poetry of Josephus Thompson and performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and A&T’s Jonovan Cooper & That Good Band. Free. www.racialequity.uncg.edu.

Juneteenth — Second Annual Arts Legacy Awards: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Acknowledges and celebrates the legacy Black artists have made in Greensboro. Honorees: Dance, Eleanor Gwynn — E. Gwynn Dancers; music and film, Rasheem Pugh — Save the Arts Foundation; print media, Terry Watson — HUAMI Magazine; music and storytelling, Logie Meachum; and theater, Cassandra Williams. 336-279-7085.

Juneteenth Uptown Fresh Sneakerball: 8 p.m.-midnight June 17, The Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. Black tie formal event with a twist — wear your favorite sneakers. Music, dancing, fundraising. Go to info@UptownGSO.org or www.uptowngso.org/sneakerball for information. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18, 715 Summit Ave., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

BeBlack — Juneteenth Cookout: 2-4 p.m. June 18, Social Status, 602 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Juneteenth inspired cookout with hotdogs and Popsicles. 336-379-0060

Juneteenth Pop Up Event: 2-7 p.m. June 18, Momentum Venue, 2808 Randleman Road, Suite G, Greensboro. Kid friendly. Shop a Black owned store, enjoy a drink, hear live poetry and live DJ. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival — Family Reunion Edition: 5-10 p.m. June 18, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest.

Juneteenth Vendor Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18, Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. www.eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Celebration: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19, Paul Henry Smith Park, 519 W. Brower Ave., Liberty. Vendors, food, music, games, prizes.

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19, Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Rain or shine. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGSOFest