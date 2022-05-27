Katherine Schlosser: Spring showers bringing beauty to May flowers ahead of summer's heat

“In the Spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”

— Margaret Atwood

A journal headline read “Turtles Climbing Trees.” I love it when I spot the eastern box turtle that regularly roams around my yard, but climbing trees … how could that be? So I had to read the article. I was slightly disappointed to learn that the authors’ definition of climbing was not as spectacular as I imagined.

As it turned out, the authors spent two years following spotted turtles in Pennsylvania. There were 62 in the population they studied, 11 of which were associated with a 200-year-old swamp oak tree. What they observed, which was unexpected, was that 10 of those made their home from October through March in a cavity at the base of the tree. The 11th was a casual visitor.

They entered the narrow cavity, made their way in, and found two chambers that safely accommodated them in the depths of winter. The “climbing” consisted of moving from one chamber to another up a slope inside the tree cavity. I wasn’t completely disenchanted by the revelation, as I assumed all turtles went underground or made nests in thick grasses, leaves and soil, but information about tree cavities was news to me.

The researchers used an endoscopic camera to observe the turtles over the course of two years, watching their daily lives and noting that other creatures did not invade their homes. The walls of the old swamp oak were thick enough to insure a survivable, steady 32 degrees throughout the winter.

The spotted turtles are not particularly small, growing to almost 5 inches long. They are small enough, however, that they could squeeze their way through the narrow passage that could not be penetrated by predators. Turtle predators, by the way, include raccoons, river otters and red and gray foxes.

I have not seen a spotted turtle around here, but they are in much of the coastal plain of North Carolina, roughly east of the Interstate 95 corridor and to the ocean.

Don’t feel too badly about predators grabbing an occasional turtle. The turtles are predators of other creatures including salamanders, spring peepers, wood frogs and the tomatoes in our garden.

Speaking of gardens, spring was kind to this old gardener. The Louisiana iris, dwarf iris, bloodroot, trout lilies and trillium were beautiful and plentiful. So, too, were the red buckeye (Aesculus pavia var. pavia), the native red honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens), pinkster azalea (Rhododendron periclymenoides), witch alder (Fothergilla major) and red columbine (Aquilegia canadensis).

Coming along are wild quinine (Parthenium integrifolium), narrow-leaf mountain mint (Pycnanthemum tenuifolium), pinkroot (Spigelia marilandica) and a host of others. After several years, the Turks cap lily (Lilium superbum) has finally multiplied from two plants to 10.

I attribute all of this to bountiful rain through the winter and spring, along with moderate temperatures through most of that time. I take no credit whatsoever, though I have been able this year to devote more time to the garden than in the past several years.

It is now time to free my wild garden of weeds. Never one to have a completely traditional garden, I have often allowed invaders to grow until I recognize them. The result: an abundance of invaders that know how to multiply faster than I can pull them out.

Those invaders include some beautiful plants that are just a little too aggressive to consider keeping permanently. I count among those the fleabanes (Erigeron spp.), with pretty pink or white flowers somewhat similar to daisies. I noticed them growing a year or two ago and left them on their own. This spring there was a huge spread of them in my backyard, just as pretty as they could be. I seriously thought about saving them from the lawn mower, then as I continued endlessly pulling out other weeds, I gave in and let them go. No matter, they will be back next year.

Another is a mottled-leaf hawkweed (Hieracium spp.) that produces a yellow flower that looks like a miniature dandelion and has the same puffy seed head. This one is not native and does spread, but very slowly, at least so far. I will keep a watchful eye on it.

White wood aster (Eurybia divaricata) is not an invader, as I planted this native, but it has gotten out of hand in my yard. Kept under control it is a great plant with pretty dark green leaves and small white flowers that float above the plants well into fall. I have not kept it under control and it has now moved itself from the backyard to the front. Perhaps the time has come to get firm and limit its movement. I’m happy to share, but you have to promise not to ask me for help if it gets out of bounds.

One that I am thrilled to have multiplying is wild ginger (Asarum canadense). This shade-loving groundcover shimmers in dappled sunlight, spreading its soft leaves and growing no more than 8 inches tall. The flowers are like the Hexastylis species, growing on the ground under the leaves. That forces us to get on our knees in the dirt — not a bad place to be. The wild ginger loses its leaves over the winter. Fear not, they will come back, along with more. I believe this is the plant that will finally solve my periwinkle problem, as its only possible drawback is that it will shade out some smaller plants.

Yes, it has been a great spring around here and I am bracing for the hot summer to come. Fortunately, most native plants handle the heat and drought far better than I. The only caveat is to be sure that you put your native plants in conditions similar to where they grow naturally. Light and moisture, along with soil pH need to be carefully considered, as with all plants. Most will grow for a long while in the wrong spot, but they will not thrive until you make some corrections.

I speak from experience, having made almost every mistake there is to make in the garden. That includes allowing tomatoes to grow too close to the ground and gaping mouths of turtles mouths, and planting a vine next to a tree that it refuses to climb, no matter how many times or different ways I try to tie it and coax it up. May you learn from my mistakes and enjoy every minute in your garden. And listen for the Carolina wren calling — my newest favorite bird.

Katherine Schlosser is a naturalist, author, speaker, gardener and herb enthusiast. Contact her with questions or comments at 336-855-8022 or kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.