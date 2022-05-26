Graduates: Hamza Ahmed, Devan Tyler Blackwell, Gabrielle Faith Bolden, Sharo Morales Carlos, Destiny Saundra Chapman, Byron Diaz-Aguilar, Da'Monique Duclair, Madison Lily Feldner, Emily Ashanti Feliciano-Juarez, Jose Luis Gamez Perez, Shamiya Makayla Harris, Kyesha Janetta Harrison, Liana Marie Herrera-Sanchez, Owen Innocent, Serenity Montressa Midnite Johnson, Melick Eugene Lauten, NyKearria Bri’on Ledbetter, Caia Oren Little, Robert Little IV, Caleb Ibrahim Littleton, Emelin Lopez, La’mont Mazesticeon McRae, Esmeralda Fatima Pacheco-Salazar, Josselin Pelaez-Trinidad, Corinne Alexandria Primus, Lixi Michelle Rodriguez-Flores, David Kayibanda Sesaho, Yaire Nicole Vazquez-Vazquez, Jabrel Warren Jr., Zoie Lynn Yates.
Kearns Academy's 2022 graduates
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you’re not a fan of veggie burgers, I can probably guess why.
Proponents of intermittent fasting say the clock can help you win the battle of the bulge. But the science behind it is a little more complicated.
The shocking shooting that left 18 children dead at a school in Texas is forcing parents and schools to once again confront how to talk to kids about violence. Here are some tips from experts.
"There's a lot of things that don't make sense," said a virus researcher. CDC officials last week said they are now looking into 180 possible cases across the U.S.
Here's a closer look at some of the world’s royals ranked by net worth, from a low of $72 million to a high of $40 billion.
"Erin was eating a burrito and the tortilla opened all over her," an engineering student said. "It hit her then — this is a problem that we can solve."
HPV 'herd immunity' drastically reduced infections, fat injections could help arthritis, and more health news
Vaccination against the virus that causes most cervical cancers has spurred a widespread reduction of infections among young Americans — including those who are unvaccinated, a new government study finds.
Greensboro native Kendra Adachi is back with her second book, a food-focused followup to “The Lazy Genius Way, a New York Times bestseller that has sold 100,000 copies.
Buying a new home means an upcoming move. But it doesn’t have to be a drag. Here's how to make moving easier.
Bill McBrayer, vice chairman of the North Carolina Community College System State Board, was the guest speaker at Randolph Community College’s…