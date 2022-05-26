 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearns Academy's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Hamza Ahmed, Devan Tyler Blackwell, Gabrielle Faith Bolden, Sharo Morales Carlos, Destiny Saundra Chapman, Byron Diaz-Aguilar, Da'Monique Duclair, Madison Lily Feldner, Emily Ashanti Feliciano-Juarez, Jose Luis Gamez Perez, Shamiya Makayla Harris, Kyesha Janetta Harrison, Liana Marie Herrera-Sanchez, Owen Innocent, Serenity Montressa Midnite Johnson, Melick Eugene Lauten, NyKearria Bri’on Ledbetter, Caia Oren Little, Robert Little IV, Caleb Ibrahim Littleton, Emelin Lopez, La’mont Mazesticeon McRae, Esmeralda Fatima Pacheco-Salazar, Josselin Pelaez-Trinidad, Corinne Alexandria Primus, Lixi Michelle Rodriguez-Flores, David Kayibanda Sesaho, Yaire Nicole Vazquez-Vazquez, Jabrel Warren Jr., Zoie Lynn Yates.

