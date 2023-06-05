Graduates: Aaron Edward Brown, Deja Nyree Burnette, Edwin Deshawn Davis, Maikalani Tyler Elson, Marijose Fernandez-Bello, Forcan Garcia, Melanie Ashley Gonzalez-Lopez, Karen Rebecca Hernandez-Becerra, Keevion Jakwae Jeffries, Nathan Alexander King, Leslie Juliana Lezo-Gonzalez, Donovan Jamel MacMillian, Martha Alejandra Martinez Duarte, Dellalith Matias-Giles, Kayla Mae McDuffie, Araceli Mendoza-Armenta, Chauncey Jarell Miller. Jaelen Mori Omar, Wester Vallo Palanca, Ryan Raymond Pyburn, Arianna Amazing Quick-Ashworth, Yareth Rodriguez-Lagunas, Reese Ellington Sizemore, DeAndre Ratwanie Stover, David Warren Elliott Taylor, Tayshaun Donterious Vaughan, Za'Mya Jaimese Wilder
Kearns Academy's 2023 graduates
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Downtown Greensboro this week are noticing the removal of the temporary outdoor dining patios, which were installed in 2020. The w…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …
Eagle Awards
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police sa…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …