On Tuesday, May 9, Kuykendall’s Border Collies of Franklinville presented a border collie puppy to Robert Holloway, a Navy veteran from Franklin County.

"It’s our way of honoring Robert for his service, and we are happy to give him this wonderful companion," said Gwen Kuykendall, co-owner of Kuykendall’s Border Collies. Border collies are used to herd everything from Canada geese to livestock, and since Robert Holloway is a goat farmer, he was a natural choice for the gift, which was inspired by the work of a well-known foundation.

"My daughter Kara and I were at a fund-raising dinner to support the Richard Petty Family Foundation, and when we learned about all they do to help veterans in North Carolina, we got inspired to do something ourselves," said Gwen.

Robert Holloway and his wife Mae decided to name a red-merle puppy Danno, from "Hawaii Five-0."