Learn about pollinators - and what to plant for them - at free event June 25 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — June is bustin’ out all over — especially for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

Trees and other woody plants are vital for pollinators, providing huge quantities of food and shelter throughout the year.

To learn more about what to plant for them, the Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners invites residents to celebrate Pollinator Day on June 25, between 9 a.m. and noon at the Guilford County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.

This free family-friendly event is a fun way to learn about pollinators with hands-on activities such as building bee hotels, making seedballs and exploring the gardens and pollinator plants for sale.

Exhibitors include Greensboro’s Eco-Bus, Guilford County Beekeepers, the Carolina Butterfly Society, UNCG’s Plant and Pollinator Center, N.C. Parks and Recreation, N.C. Department of Agriculture, and Coolin Out ICPinky (ice cream truck).

The garden is shaded and showcases plants for pollinators, for shade, for rooftops and more, with educational signs and plant labels, making a tour any time fun and informative.

A beloved native tree, sourwood, blooms in June, along with black raspberries and blackberries, providing abundant nectar and pollen for pollinators, plus scrumptious honey and fruit for us.

Juneberry, one of the state’s most delicious native fruit trees, flowered in March and April, serving up its beautiful dark red-blue berries in May in this region, and in June farther north.

Juneberries’ delicate white blooms are among the earliest trees to flower in spring and are excellent small trees for urban areas — not too tall to interfere with powerlines, delicious berries for people, birds and other wildlife, and stunning fall color and silvery trunks. Their many common names signal their value to people: besides Juneberry, you may know them as serviceberry, sarvisberry, shadbush or shadblow, and if you’re from farther north or west, as saskatoon, sugarplum, wild-plum or chuckly pear.

In Greensboro, serviceberries are commonly planted for their ornamental value and small stature — find them near Woven Works Park along Murrow Boulevard and many other places around town.

Native plants evolved with our native bees, butterflies, birds and other wildlife. Other excellent native trees for pollinators include red maple, black locust, honey locust, black cherry, black gum, sassafras, American holly, mountain silverbell and oaks.

Along with shrubs, trees, wildflowers and grasses, we have many beautiful native vines that support pollinators. Consider building a long tunnel trellis and planting native vines such as coral honeysuckle, passionflowers (purple and yellow), leather flower, pipevine and several kinds of milkweed vines called milkvines (these host monarch butterfly caterpillars).

When looking to buy native plants, it’s helpful to know scientific names to ensure you get a native species. Also, take time to watch for new insect and other wildlife neighbors when you plant natives. Add a sign to welcome friends and community to your local pollinator celebration.

Nancy Lee Adamson is an ecologist. To learn more about her work with pollinators and other wildlife, visit WildBeePlantings.com or contact her at nancy@wildbeeplantings.com.