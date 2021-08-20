Learn survival skills with workshop in September

Brookhaven Mill Farm at 1617 Brookhaven Mill Road in Greensboro is offering a two-day survival skills course taught by 30-year veteran Raven Pressley, local author, artist and wilderness expert.
The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 25-26 and will be held on the farm's grounds. There is a full agenda both days teaching foraging, hunting, building shelter, fire and more.
Tent camping will be allowed on the farm beginning Sept 24.
Workshop is limited to 16 attendees and is $179 per person.
For information, call 336-907-4122 or email brookhavenmillfarm@gmail.com.
