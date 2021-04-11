Let fruits take the cake

He offers substitutions for the unusual and harder to find fruits. For instance, he suggests doubling the blueberries in the crumb cake recipe if gooseberries cannot to be found. His make-do suggestion is even easier for a kiwi and goldenberry torte. "If fresh goldenberries are unavailable, substitute with a smattering of your favorite fruit," he writes in the book.

If a fruit is out of season, he works with ones that are available. His buttermilk ricotta cake with peaches, he says, works just as well with mangoes, pineapple and even banana. He avoids fruits that will break down too much in the oven and also oranges, as they will add too much liquid.

In a phone interview, Schreiber spoke about how to handle fruits in cakes and offered baking tips. The Q&A has been edited for clarity.

How do we keep fruits from sinking to the bottom of the cake?

A dense piece of fruit will be more likely to sink in a soft, light batter. Coating the fruit in flour before mixing it into the batter will help it float a bit. So will adding the fruit to the top of the batter so it has a longer distance to travel before reaching the bottom of the pan.

What about getting fruits to hold their shape when they are baked?