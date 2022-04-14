Let RCC help you master the computer

Randolph Community College has several computer courses this summer - in English and Spanish - to help residents master computers.

Do you find even turning on a computer intimidating? “Workplace Computer Skills – Level I” is designed to fully introduce the computer to learners for the first time. Students will focus on all functions of the computer, including using the current Windows operating system, Microsoft Office software, internet searches and basic keyboarding.

The course (#79195) is Mondays and Wednesdays, May 16-June 29, from 6-8:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Continuing Education & Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $125 or waived. There is also “Workplace Computer Skills - Spanish Level I” (#79197) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 2-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. in room 108 of the CEIC. The cost of that course is $70 or waived.

Need a computer skills refresher or looking to expand your computer know-how? “Computer Applications for the Workplace – Level II” is designed to support students who may have a familiarity with the computer, but want to advance their computer literacy and technology awareness. Students will explore using Microsoft Office, the Windows operating system, and social media for more detailed functions and projects.

The class (#79198) is Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 10, from 6-8:30 p.m. in room 108 of the CEIC. There is also “Computer Applications for the Workplace — Spanish Level II” on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 12-Aug. 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. in room 108 of the CECI. The cost of either of these courses is $125 or waived (no charge for unemployed, underemployed or those who may be laid off or who fall below the 200% poverty guidelines).

For information or to register for any of these classes, call 336-328-1750 or visit https://www.randolph.edu/academics/workforce-development/business-and-computers.aspx. For a complete list of summer classes, visit https://www.randolph.edu/academics/workforce-development/summer-courses.aspx.