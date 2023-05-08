UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States to be members of the 14th class of the university’s most prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC-Charlotte in the fall 2023 semester.
Triad-area students include: Jadyn Becoats, Greensboro, Walter Hines Page High School; Nubia Terry, Asheboro, Asheboro High School; Alecia Washington, Pfafftown, R.J. Reynolds High School; and RJ (Ronell) Wright, High Point, GTCC Middle College High School.
The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each student from other states. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.