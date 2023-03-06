Liberty Acres Animal Haven & Equine Rescue is set to fully re-open to the public on March 11 after an extended closure due to COVID-19 and renovations. Visitors can learn from up-close-and personal experiences with a variety of exotic animal, reptile and bird species as well as rescue horses.

“We are excited for our grand re-opening that will allow visitors to interact with our animals once again,” said rescue owner Alison Peeler.

Liberty Acres is currently home to numerous exotic animals, birds and reptiles, including kangaroos, zebras, monkeys, lemurs, kinkajous, coatimundis, porcupines, armadillos, foxes, zebus, llamas, alpacas, emus, rheas, ostriches, turkeys, a large collection of pheasants, peafowl, cockatoos, parrots, a kookaburra and much more.

Guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt, gem mining and hands-on experiences in the reptile cabin. Reptiles include many snakes, lizards, frogs and tortoises. Camel rides will be coming soon.

The rescue is at 8790 Sylvan Road in Liberty and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Last entry each day is 3 p.m. Adult admission is $15 each. Children 2 and older are $13 each. Children younger than 2 are admitted free. Tuesdays through Thursdays are reserved for prearranged parties, field trips and tours.

For information, call 336-264-1680 or email libertyacresorg@gmail.com. Also, visit https://www.libertyacres.org/.