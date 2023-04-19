The High Point Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks; But there is so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, craft kits, lectures and more. High Point Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including the High Point Farmers Market, various book clubs, gardening workshops and a “Borrow an Experience” program connecting families in the community to events at local venues and organizations for patrons to enjoy.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs. High Point Public Library supports the greater High Point community with services such as assistance for job seekers, small business classes, offered by SCORE and other community partners, as well as resources for nonprofit organizations.

All members of the public are welcome to get a library card, even those who are not High Point residents. Follow @highpointpubliclibrary and the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For information, visit the library’s website at www.highpointpubliclibrary.com.