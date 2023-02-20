The High Point Public Library will host an artist discussion celebrating Black History Month with Phyllis Bridges on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in the first-floor Morgan Community Room at 901 N. Main St.

Bridges, a native of High Point, has been deeply involved in African-American art and High Point’s Black history for the last 14 years. In 2008, she opened Yalik’s Modern Art, an art gallery featuring fine Black art by local African Americans.

Also featured at this event is Yolanda Grier, a poet, author, visual artist and arts educator living in High Point. Grier also hosts “Creative Healing with Yolanda,” a podcast that invites people into conversations about healing and wholeness.

These artists will showcase some of their work, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet and talk with local artists.

To sign up, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.