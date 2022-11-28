Library hosts Veterans Celebration

High Point Public Library will host a Veterans Celebration event in the High Point Public Library parking lot at 901 N. Main St. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

This free event will be open to the public and will consist of a motorcycle parade in the library parking lot at 10 a.m. followed by a ceremony with the presenting of the colors by High Point Central High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC under the direction of First Sargent Terry and Major Davis.

A veterans affairs representative, along with other organizations, will be available. The following health screenings will be offered blood pressure check, weight and glucose checks. This event will also include food, door prizes and more.

To sign up, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.