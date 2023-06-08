The High Point Public Library's 2023 summer programs will be starting on Monday, June 12, with the theme of “All Together Now,” promoting kindness, friendship and unity. The library will be offering reading incentives, programs and activities for all ages.

In June, the following events will be offered for all children under the age of 12:

Ed’s Dinosaurs Live: Dakota and Friends Dinosaurs on June 15 at 11 a.m. at Oakview Recreation Center

Pocahontas Movie & Character Visit on June 17 at 11 a.m. in the Library Story Room

Karen K and the Jitterbugs on June 22 at 11 a.m. at Oakview Recreation Center

CLAWS Wildlife Rehab on June 23 at 11 a.m. in the Library Story Room

Bright Star Touring Theatre presents Old McDonald on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Library Story Room

ECOexplore presents Herpetology on June 24 at 2 p.m. in the Library Story Room (in partnership with Greensboro Science Center and the North Carolina Arboretum)

TaleWise Science presents Saving Earth Together on June 29 at 11 a.m. in the Library Story Room

All-A-Flutter Farms Butterfly Release on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the Library Arts & Education Plaza

All summer performances are free to the public, and no registration is required. The library also encourages children to pick up a backpack, reading log and stickers to earn weekly prizes for reading books and enter the raffle for several grand prizes.

In June, the following activities will be offered for teens ages 13-18:

Summer Reading Kickoff Party! on June 12 from 4-8 p.m. in the Teen Garage

Crafty Teens: Make Boba Tea Keychains on June 13 in the Teen Garage during library hours (while supplies last)

Book List Challenge begins June 15th (turn in a completed card by Aug. 11 to be entered in the drawing for a book-themed prize basket)

Drawing Dreams with Teens (for beginners) on June 20 from 3-5 p.m. in the Teen Garage

Crafty Teens Make Tub Teas on June 27 in the Teen Garage during library hours (while supplies last)

Book Bracket Challenge begins June 29 (vote for a favorite book, and the winner will be announced on Aug. 17)

Also, registration has opened for the teen and adult Summer Reading Book Clubs from June 12-Aug. 12 (Adults will run through Aug. 18). Participants can earn prizes for reading books over the summer. Register online at https://www.highpointnc.gov/1765/Summer-Reading-Programs.

For more information about children’s programs and activities, contact Children’s Services Manager Jim Zola at jim.zola@highpointnc.gov. For more information about the teen programs and activities, contact Leslie Harrison at leslie.harrison@highpointnc.gov. For more information about the adult reading challenge, contact Pam Lyon at pam.lyon@highpointnc.gov.