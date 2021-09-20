Library offers facilitator training for One City, One Book

The Greensboro Public Library is seeking facilitators to assist with book discussions for the One City, One Book community read this fall. Training will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Participants can elect to attend in-person or online.

Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year’s selection is "There There" by Native American author Tommy Orange.

"There There" is a debut novel that follows 12 characters from Native communities as they all travel to the Big Oakland Powwow. With a common history these voices share the plight of the modern urban Native American.

“Becoming a facilitator is an ideal way to engage with the community over the key themes found in our One City, One Book selection. Volunteer facilitators can receive training in person or online then help book clubs, faith communities and other organizations with discussions of There There,” says Ronald Headen, librarian and training supervisor.

To register for a training session, contact Headen at 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.