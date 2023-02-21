Join a panel discussion “From Redlining to Gentrification” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Discover how home ownership has been historically unattainable for many African Americans through discriminatory lending practices.

One of the best ways for families to pass down wealth is through home equity. However, the goal of home ownership for African Americans has been severely restricted by systemically-ingrained segregation achieved by classifying minority neighborhoods as hazardous to investment or redlining.

Learn about the long-term impact of redlining on African American families in Greensboro. This event is co-sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program.

For more information, email Beth Bowles at elizabeth.bowles@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7605.