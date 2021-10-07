Library’s One City, One Book events begin

The Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year Greensboro readers voted and the 2021 selection is "There There" by Tommy Orange. Orange will be in Greensboro for a free reading and discussion at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

One City, One Book programming offers opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work. A film screening and discussion of "Smoke Signals" will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro. "Smoke Signals" explores similar themes as "There There" and was the first feature film written, directed, and produced by Native Americans. To register, e-mail Courtnay.Duvall@greensboro-nc.gov.

Damon Akins, Guilford College historian and author, will present Historical Connections at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Akins co-authored the book "We Are the Land," an historical survey that focuses on Native American experiences in California.

Learn about the eight recognized Native American tribes in North Carolina at Exploring Native Americans of North Carolina from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. There will be a screening of "In the Heart of Tradition," a production of the Museum of the Native American Resource Center at UNC-Pembroke, in collaboration with the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs. To register, call 336-412-6199.