Library Welcomes Historical Fiction Author Ronald Gibbs
Library Welcomes Historical Fiction Author Ronald Gibbs

Dr. Ronald Gibbs, author of "The Long Shot: The Secret History of 1776," will discuss his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. Hear about this fictional tale of what might have been if General George Washington had been seriously wounded during the early days of the American Revolution. Learn about the true historical characters and real events of 1776 and explore what might have been if General Nathanael Greene had become commander in chief.

Gibbs is a medical doctor who grew up in Philadelphia and developed a life-long passion for the American Revolution, cartography, and medical history. He has served as Major in The Army Medical Corps at Walter Reed Medical Center and is a member of the board of directors of The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates. 

Participants can attend the in-person event at the Hemphill Branch or join on Zoom. Registration is required; contact Ronald Headen by email at ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199.

For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

